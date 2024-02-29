In a couple of weeks, Kacey Musgraves will release Deeper Well, the new album that she teased in a TV commercial during the Grammys. Until this morning, the album’s title track was its only advance single. This morning, however, Mugraves has followed “Deeper Well” with “Too Good To Be True,” the song that comes right after it on the LP’s tracklist. She’s also announced a big North American tour, with Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek on board as openers.

Like “Deeper Well,” “Too Good To Be True” is a soft, intimate, supremely chill acoustic song. Musgraves co-wrote and co-produced the song with longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, so its textures should be plenty familiar to anyone who’s been listening to Musgraves for a while. The song interpolates singer-songwriter Anna Nalick’s 2005 VH1 hit “Breathe (2AM),” so Nalick also gets a songwriting credit. (Remember that song? Banger.)

Musgravest starts off “Too Good To Be True” with a depiction of happy intimacy: “Made some breakfast, made some love/ This is what dreams are made of/ On a cloudy Monday morning.” But it’s a song of uncertainty. Musgraves’ narrator is in a new relationship, and she’s hoping that it’ll turn out to be what it first seems. Below, listen to the track and check out Kacey Musgraves’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre +

5/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso +

5/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique +

5/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria +

5/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ DOCKS +

5/09 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

5/11 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

5/13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

5/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse +

9/04 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

9/06-07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

9/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

9/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

9/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

9/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

9/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

9/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

9/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/03-04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

11/15-16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

11/22-23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/26-27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

12/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

12/06-07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+ with Madi Diaz

* with Father John Misty & Nickel Creek

# with Lord Huron & Nickel Creek

Deeper Well is out 3/15 on Interscope/MCA Nashville.