Glasgow indie-poppers Dancer are just two weeks away from the release of debut album 10 Songs I Hate About You. Singles “Passionate Sunday” and “Change” have highlighted the band’s spring-loaded, slightly off-kilter sound, and today’s offering continues in that mold.

Like the other Dancer tracks, opening track “Bluetooth Hell” begins with singer Gemma Fleet announcing the title. This one builds into a dense tangle of guitar and bass, with Fleet once again applying bright, melodious vocals with just the right amount of bite. Near the end, the distortion kicks in, and “Bluetooth Hell” ascends. Listen below.

<a href="https://meritoriorec.bandcamp.com/album/10-songs-i-hate-about-you">10 Songs I Hate About You by Dancer</a>

10 Songs I Hate About You is out 3/15 on Meritorio.