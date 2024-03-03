In a couple weeks, Kacey Musgraves is putting out a new album Deeper Well — check out our Premature Evaluation review of it a bit early here. Last night, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live (her third appearance on the show), and she performed the album’s title track and the recently-released “Too Good To Be True.”

Sydney Sweeney was the episode’s host, and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell came out as a surprise guest.

Watch Musgraves’ performance below.

The clip. I forgot to remove the clip. 🫥 https://t.co/cNRkyoqDxe — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2024

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Next weekend’s Saturday Night Live guest is Ariana Grande.