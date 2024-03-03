Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “Deeper Well” And “Too Good To Be True” On SNL

News March 3, 2024 9:44 AM By James Rettig

Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “Deeper Well” And “Too Good To Be True” On SNL

News March 3, 2024 9:44 AM By James Rettig

In a couple weeks, Kacey Musgraves is putting out a new album Deeper Well — check out our Premature Evaluation review of it a bit early here. Last night, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live (her third appearance on the show), and she performed the album’s title track and the recently-released “Too Good To Be True.”

Sydney Sweeney was the episode’s host, and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell came out as a surprise guest.

Watch Musgraves’ performance below.

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Next weekend’s Saturday Night Live guest is Ariana Grande.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Adrianne Lenker Speaks Out Against Joke Bumper Sticker

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: ScHoolboy Q Blue Lips

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest