Sinéad O’Connor Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing “Nothing Compares 2 U” At Campaign Rallies

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate has issued a statement denouncing Donald Trump’s recent use of “Nothing Compares 2 U’ at campaign rallies in Maryland and North Carolina in the past week.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” the statement reads, per Variety. “It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies.”

The statement continued:

It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.

Trump’s use of music at his rallies has drawn ire from many musicians over the years. Most recently, Johnny Marr spoke out against Trump using the Smiths in a pre-rally playlist in January.

