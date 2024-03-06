We’ve got a Fiona Apple sighting on our hands! More to the point, we have a new song with Fiona Apple on it! We last heard from the semi-reclusive great last year, when she guested on Nashville art-pop group Flesh Eater’s song “komfortzone.” Now, she’s got a new duet with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam.

Next month, Iron & Wine will release Light Verse, the first proper studio album in seven years from Sam Beam’s long-running folk-type project; we’ve already posted first single “You Never Know.” Beam recorded the album with a few regular Fiona Apple collaborators, including guitarist David Garza and bassist Sebastian Steinberg, so maybe it’s not that surprising that Apple would appear on the record, as well. In a press release, Beam says, “Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time.”

The new song “All In Good Time” is a Sam Beam joint; Fiona Apple didn’t have a hand in writing or producing the track. But it’s a full-on duet, with Beam and Apple singing about learning to be OK on their own and maybe finding their way to one another. It’s a lot mellower than the stuff that Apple has recorded on her own in recent years, and it’s quite pretty. Listen below.

Light Verse is out 4/26 on Sub Pop.