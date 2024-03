Last month, the Queens musician Yaya Bey announced a new album, Ten Fold, her follow-up to 2022’s Remember Your North Star and its 2023 companion EP Exodus The North Star. She’s shared “chasing the bus,” “crying through my teeth,” and “the evidence” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, the silkily confident and expertly named “sir princess bad bitch.” Watch a video for the track below.

Ten Fold is out 5/10 via Big Dada.