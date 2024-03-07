Blur released their comeback album The Ballad Of Darren last year and they’re getting ready to play Coachella in April. As if the English rock band is not busy enough, drummer Dave Rowntree was selected as a Labour candidate in the UK general election today.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to become Labour’s first Mid Sussex MP,” Rowntree said in a statement. “Residents have their best chance in a generation to make their vote count and return a Labour MP to parliament. The Tories have run out of ideas, and the Lib Dems have run out of steam.”

He added, “I’m running for parliament to provide the energy and vision the area so desperately needs.”

In 2010, Rowntree lost a bid to become a Labour MP representing the cities of London and Westminster. He served as councillor for the University ward in Norwich from 2017 until 2021.