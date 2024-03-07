Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Selected As Labour Candidate In UK General Election

News March 6, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Selected As Labour Candidate In UK General Election

News March 6, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Blur released their comeback album The Ballad Of Darren last year and they’re getting ready to play Coachella in April. As if the English rock band is not busy enough, drummer Dave Rowntree was selected as a Labour candidate in the UK general election today.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to become Labour’s first Mid Sussex MP,” Rowntree said in a statement. “Residents have their best chance in a generation to make their vote count and return a Labour MP to parliament. The Tories have run out of ideas, and the Lib Dems have run out of steam.”

He added, “I’m running for parliament to provide the energy and vision the area so desperately needs.”

In 2010, Rowntree lost a bid to become a Labour MP representing the cities of London and Westminster. He served as councillor for the University ward in Norwich from 2017 until 2021.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

2 days ago 0

“Hotel California” Lyrics Case Abruptly Dismissed, Judge Says Don Henley “Manipulated” Prosecutors

3 days ago 0

“Murder On The Dancefloor” Was Almost New Radicals’ Debut Single — Hear Gregg Alexander’s Previously Unreleased Demo

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest