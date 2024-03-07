Amen Dunes – “Boys”

Michael Schmelling

New Music March 7, 2024 9:06 AM By Chris DeVille

The rollout for Amen Dunes’ new album Death Jokes kicked off swimmingly with “Purple Land,” a rich text that landed on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. It continues today with “Boys,” the album’s second single. This one makes great use of electronic beats around a warm yet bleary folk-rock spirit, like a more gnarled and celestial version of David Gray.

Damon McMahon says, “‘Boys’ is another interstitial character portrait, this time about outcasts, ‘bad kids,’ and seeing things from their side: ‘Everything you’ve done, it’s been done to you too.'” In director Steven Brahms’ music video, McMahon sits on a couch watching TV while two younger men trash the room around him. Watch below.

Death Jokes is out 5/10 on Sub Pop.

