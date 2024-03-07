Excide, a band whose members come from North and South Carolina, got started in 2020, and they immediately landed on a physical, energized form of post-hardcore. It’s hard to hear them without comparing them to ’90s bands like Snapcase and Quicksand, but their music is fast, tough, and immediate, to the point where it doesn’t sound anything like revivalism. Today, they’ve followed their excellent 2022 full-length debut Deliberate Revolver with two new bangers.

Excide just dropped the two-song single Humdinger, and both of its tracks go hard. “Dis(re)member” has what I can only describe as a pretentious title, but when the riffs hit, I immediately stop thinking about all of that. The track has big, soaring melodies that never draw away from its central heaviness. The B-side “All Down But 9” is a little more explicitly metallic, and its colossal chug will knock you right on your ass.

Foreign Hands’ Tyler Norris directed the “Dis(re)member” video, which goes full ’90s with fisheye lens and grainy VHS effects. Talking about the song, singer Tyler Washington says, “‘Dis(re)member’ is about leaving behind the person you were in the past. It doesn’t matter if it was a good or bad version of you. You’re simply not letting this person influence your current decisions and how you do things. The song fell together naturally and really showed where we’re at.” Below, check out both songs and Excide’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/05 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Backroom *

4/06 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Haltom Theatre *

4/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Mass Movement *

4/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole *

4/09 – Madison, TN @ The Arcane Shop *

* with Sign Language & Bleak

The Humdinger EP is out now on SharpTone Records.