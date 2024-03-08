Joy Again Announce Breakup

When we last checked in on Philadelphia’s Joy Again, they were welcoming Clairo and Snail Mail to the stage in NYC. A year later, the band is no more. Joy Again have shared a message on their social accounts announcing that, after a decade together, they’re breaking up — and also releasing their debut album.

Here’s what they have to say:

Hi everyone-

After 10 years we’ve decided to end Joy Again. We have so much love and respect for one another and calling it quits is extremely sad for everyone involved, but it feels like an appropriate time to move on. We’ve had an incredible time together through writing and recording, to being in the studio and on the road. We’re truly going to miss it so much.

Unfortunately with this said we’ll also be cancelling the upcoming tour. We’re so sorry and truly appreciate all of you who had already bought tickets and everyone who was excited to come to one of these shows. Refunds will be issued to everyone shortly – some of you may have already gotten yours.

Our debut album Song and Dance will be released on June 28. We’re so proud of this body of work – it represents our love for each other and all the ups and downs we’ve been through in all our years together. All of this has been a long time coming and we hope you understand that this decision is best for us. We’ll always be making new music, whether together or apart you can always expect to hear something new from us and the projects we pursue in the future.

Thanks for sharing this past decade with us,

Joy Again