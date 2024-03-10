Smash Mouth Finally Play Shrek Rave

Shrek Raves have been happening for a while now. A couple years back, content creator Jordan Craig, aka Ka5sh, started throwing parties dedicated to the green ogre, and one of the early events was even written up in The New York Times.

Shrek Rave has expanded from there, and parties are currently scheduled to happen all over the country in the coming months. On Friday night, a Shrek Rave took place at House Of Blues in Anaheim, California, and Shrek patron saints Smash Mouth were on-hand to perform.

“After years of working on this we finally got @smashmouthofficial to come out to Shrek Rave and it was legendary,” a caption on Instagram reads. “Truly one of the most wholesome nights in the history of Shrek Rave.”

Technically it was just the band’s singer Zach Goode. Here’s video:

Original Smash Mouth vocalist Steve Harwell passed away last year; the band has been fronted by Goode since 2022.