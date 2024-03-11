Joanna Newsom Announces 2024 LA Residency Including Matinee Show For Kids

Joanna Newsom live shows don’t happen very often. Newsom hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Divers, and she’s played exactly one concert in the past four years. That gig was last year, and it was a surprise set opening for Fleet Foxes in Los Angeles. (Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold set the whole show up so that Newsom would get a chance to play.) Newsom devoted most of that show to as-yet-unreleased new songs. Maybe she’ll play those songs again at her just-announced residency in Los Angeles, or maybe she’ll play more songs that we still haven’t heard.

Joanna Newsom was already announced for the Kilby Block Party fest, which is happening in May in Salt Lake City. Now, she’s also announced plans to play five solo shows in the week after that festival. Those solo shows, billed as the Strings/Keys Residence, go down between 5/15 and 5/19 at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, which is not a big venue. They are certain to sell out very, very quickly.

According to a press release, Newsom “rides alone” at these shows, which presumably means that she’s playing without a backing band. Instead, it’ll probably be all her, on harp and piano. The 5/15 show is a matinee, set to begin at 3:30PM, and it’s just for kids under 18 and the adults who they might have with them. For that one, Newsom has opted to “tailor the setlist to be not only suitable for children, but specifically designed with them in mind.” Check out the dates below.

NOT-A-TOUR DATES:

5/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever