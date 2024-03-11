The Philadelphia heavy shoegaze band Nothing has been around for a little more than a decade now, and they’ve put together a very serious catalog — one that includes the full-length Full Of Hell collab When No Birds Sang, which just came out a few months ago. Right now, though, Nothing are focused on celebrating their stomp-ass 2014 debut album Guilty Of Everything, which just turned 10 last week. This past weekend, Nothing headlined their own festival in their Philly hometown, and they played Guilty Of Everything in full.

Nothing announced their extremely niche Slide Away fest last year, and it includes this past weekend’s Philly show, as well as another one in Los Angeles later this month. On Saturday, Nothing shared the bill with ’90s veterans Swirlies, Loveliescrushing, and Astrobrite and newer bands Mint Field, Knifeplay, and Glixen. (The LA festival happens 3/30 at the Belasco, and the bill also includes Tanukichan, Film School, Astrobrite, Peel Dream Magazine, and Mo Dotti.)

Nothing opened last night’s show with “Downward Years To Come” and closed it with “The Rites Of Love And Death” — two tracks from their 2012 EP Downward Years To Come. In between, the band played Guilty Of Everything in full. Before Saturday, the band hadn’t played some of those songs — “Dig,” “Endlessly,” the title track — in years. “Beat Around The Bush” got its first performance since 2015. On “Bent Nail,” former members Nick Bassett and Kyle Kimball came out to join the band. (Bassett is best-known as the frontman of the fucked up but influential band Whirr.) Watch some fan footage from Nothing’s set below.