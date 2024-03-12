Heavenly Blue – ‘We Have The Answer”

Kyle Caraher

New Music March 12, 2024 2:31 PM By Tom Breihan

Heavenly Blue – ‘We Have The Answer”

Kyle Caraher

New Music March 12, 2024 2:31 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the seven-piece Detroit screamo band Heavenly Blue released their first song, “Certain Distance,” on Balladeers, Redefined, the massive screamo compilation that Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm assembled and released on his Secret Voice label. Now, Heavenly Blue are getting ready to release their debut album We Have The Answer on Secret Voice. We’ve already posted first single “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me,” and now Heavenly Blue have also released the new LP’s title track.

“We Have The Answer” is a bracing, roiling blast that still packs a whole lot of dynamic range into less than two minutes. The track really captures the feeling of internal freakout, both musically and lyrically: “I’m in worse shape out here than I realized/ All of a sudden, I feel my size.” Yo, me too! Listen below.

We Have The Answer is out 4/12 on Secret Voice.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

6 days ago 0

Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison Dead At 48

2 days ago 0

Karl Wallinger (World Party, The Waterboys) Dead At 66

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest