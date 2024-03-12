Last year, the seven-piece Detroit screamo band Heavenly Blue released their first song, “Certain Distance,” on Balladeers, Redefined, the massive screamo compilation that Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm assembled and released on his Secret Voice label. Now, Heavenly Blue are getting ready to release their debut album We Have The Answer on Secret Voice. We’ve already posted first single “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me,” and now Heavenly Blue have also released the new LP’s title track.

“We Have The Answer” is a bracing, roiling blast that still packs a whole lot of dynamic range into less than two minutes. The track really captures the feeling of internal freakout, both musically and lyrically: “I’m in worse shape out here than I realized/ All of a sudden, I feel my size.” Yo, me too! Listen below.

We Have The Answer is out 4/12 on Secret Voice.