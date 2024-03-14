In recent years the dreamy Australian guitar-pop singer Hazel English has struck up a close partnership with Jackson Phillips, the man behind Day Wave. The pair covered Interpol’s “PDA” together in 2017, they worked together on English’s 2022 EP Summer Nights, and they joined forces again for recent English singles “Heartbreaker” and “Real Life.”

Today they’ve got another gem called “Jesse” in the world. If you’ve ever had a taste for the kind of wistful, shimmering, exceptionally pretty post-chillwave indie rock English and Phillips specialize in, you’re probably going to enjoy this one too. I mean it kindly when I say they’re building the boutique restaurant soundtrack of my dreams. Listen below.