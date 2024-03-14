Hazel English & Day Wave – “Jesse”

New Music March 14, 2024 9:56 AM By Chris DeVille

Hazel English & Day Wave – “Jesse”

New Music March 14, 2024 9:56 AM By Chris DeVille

In recent years the dreamy Australian guitar-pop singer Hazel English has struck up a close partnership with Jackson Phillips, the man behind Day Wave. The pair covered Interpol’s “PDA” together in 2017, they worked together on English’s 2022 EP Summer Nights, and they joined forces again for recent English singles “Heartbreaker” and “Real Life.”

Today they’ve got another gem called “Jesse” in the world. If you’ve ever had a taste for the kind of wistful, shimmering, exceptionally pretty post-chillwave indie rock English and Phillips specialize in, you’re probably going to enjoy this one too. I mean it kindly when I say they’re building the boutique restaurant soundtrack of my dreams. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison Dead At 48

4 days ago 0

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

1 week ago 0

Karl Wallinger (World Party, The Waterboys) Dead At 66

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest