Paul Rudd was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night promoting his new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The segment included a discussion of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Swifties, and Swift’s boyfriend’s Super Bowl-winning NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be Rudd’s favorite squad. This spilled over into talk about how, through Eras Tour opener Phoebe Bridgers, Rudd met Claud, who is signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label.

Upon meeting Rudd, Claud informed him about the song called “Paul Rudd” on their album Supermodel and invited him to an upcoming music video shoot. This led to Rudd appearing in that video, for Claud’s single “A Good Thing.”

Claud helped back Bleachers on SNL two years ago, but hasn’t performed on Colbert … yet.

Below, check out the Colbert segment, Claud’s song “Paul Rudd,” Claud’s “A Good Thing” video, and another Colbert segment about Rudd’s Chiefs fandom just because I like football.