Claud Makes Their Late Night Talk Show Debut In A Paul Rudd Anecdote On Colbert

News March 14, 2024 1:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Claud Makes Their Late Night Talk Show Debut In A Paul Rudd Anecdote On Colbert

News March 14, 2024 1:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Paul Rudd was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night promoting his new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The segment included a discussion of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Swifties, and Swift’s boyfriend’s Super Bowl-winning NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be Rudd’s favorite squad. This spilled over into talk about how, through Eras Tour opener Phoebe Bridgers, Rudd met Claud, who is signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label.

Upon meeting Rudd, Claud informed him about the song called “Paul Rudd” on their album Supermodel and invited him to an upcoming music video shoot. This led to Rudd appearing in that video, for Claud’s single “A Good Thing.”

Claud helped back Bleachers on SNL two years ago, but hasn’t performed on Colbert … yet.

Below, check out the Colbert segment, Claud’s song “Paul Rudd,” Claud’s “A Good Thing” video, and another Colbert segment about Rudd’s Chiefs fandom just because I like football.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison Dead At 48

4 days ago 0

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

1 week ago 0

Karl Wallinger (World Party, The Waterboys) Dead At 66

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest