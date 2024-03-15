Stream Flo Milli’s New Album Fine Ho, Stay & “Never Lose Me” Remix Feat. SZA & Cardi B

In 2020, Flo Milli released her debut EP Ho, Why Is You Here?. She followed that with 2022’s You Still Here, Ho?. For months, the rapper has been teasing the final installment of the trilogy with singles like “Fruit Loop,” “Chocolate Rain,” and the Lil Yachty-featuring “Never Lose Me.” It’s finally out today, and contains a remix of her 2023 song “Never Lose Me” that features SZA & Cardi B. Hear the LP below.

Fine Ho, Stay is out now on RCA.