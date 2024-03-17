Watch Kacey Musgraves Debut Deeper Well Songs Live, Sing With Noah Kahan At Album Release Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

News March 17, 2024 2:07 PM By James Rettig

Watch Kacey Musgraves Debut Deeper Well Songs Live, Sing With Noah Kahan At Album Release Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

News March 17, 2024 2:07 PM By James Rettig

Kacey Musgraves’ new album Deeper Well was released on Friday, and she celebrated with a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville that night. She played through the album front-to-back, which means that many Deeper Well tracks were debuted live for the first time. That includes “Moving Out,” “Giver/Taker,” “Sway,” Dinner With Friends,” “Heart Of The Woods,” “Jade Green,” “Lonely Millionaire,” and “Anime Eyes.”

For the encore, she brought out Noah Kahan to perform “She Calls Me Back,” a track off 2022’s Stick Season that Musgraves added vocals to last year.

Check out some videos from the show below.

Today Musgraves released a new digital edition of the album through her webstore with an exclusive bonus track, “Ruthless.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Simon Picks His Seven Favorite Paul Simon Songs (And The One He Loathes)

3 days ago 0

Olivia Rodrigo Tour No Longer Allowing Abortion Funds To Hand Out Plan B

3 days ago 0

Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar, Facing Investigation After Kicking Out A Missing College Student, Shares Statement

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest