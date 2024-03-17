Kacey Musgraves’ new album Deeper Well was released on Friday, and she celebrated with a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville that night. She played through the album front-to-back, which means that many Deeper Well tracks were debuted live for the first time. That includes “Moving Out,” “Giver/Taker,” “Sway,” Dinner With Friends,” “Heart Of The Woods,” “Jade Green,” “Lonely Millionaire,” and “Anime Eyes.”

For the encore, she brought out Noah Kahan to perform “She Calls Me Back,” a track off 2022’s Stick Season that Musgraves added vocals to last year.

Check out some videos from the show below.

Today Musgraves released a new digital edition of the album through her webstore with an exclusive bonus track, “Ruthless.”