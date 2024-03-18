Artist Portraits From Stereogum’s Austin Parties 2024

Artist Portraits From Stereogum’s Austin Parties 2024

Scowl photo by Laura Harvey/Stereogum

News March 18, 2024 12:06 PM By Stereogum

The dust has settled from Stereogum’s marathon Austin party at Cheer Up Charlies, where we had 23 bands play over the course of 14 very fun hours. Thanks to everyone at AdHoc, Cheer Ups, Partisan Records, and Topshelf Records for helping out and coming on this wild journey with us. Photographer Laura Harvey was on the scene for us, running around taking sick live pics and wonderful portraits of the artists that performed. Check those out below. Thanks again to everyone for coming out! And we’re not done yet — video still to come…

alexalone

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Angélica Garcia

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Body Meat

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Dirt Buyer

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Ekko Astral

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Glare

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Greg Freeman

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Horse Jumper Of Love

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Joyer

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Kassa Overall

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Lip Critic

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Narrow Head

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Rocket

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Scowl

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Smut

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Snõõper

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Squirrel Flower

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

The Armed

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Tomato Flower

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Voyeur

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Wishy

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

YHWH Nailgun

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

