No Windows – “Zodiac 13”

Rosie Sco

New Music March 19, 2024 11:57 AM By James Rettig

In a couple months, the Scottish duo No Windows are releasing a new EP called Point Nemo. We’ve already posted “Song 01” and “Fibbs” from it, and today they’re sharing “Zodiac 13.”

“This song is written about the isolation I felt as the winter months started, it is about friendships ending and changing and coming to terms with their being a constant doubt when it comes to people near to you,” the band’s Verity Slangen said. “Lyrically this is the oldest song on the EP, and I was much more unsure of my feelings back then, it’s nice to have something to look back on and see how my writing has changed.”

Listen below.

The Point Nemo EP is out 5/3 via Fat Possum.

James Rettig

