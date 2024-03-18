Cola Boyy Dead At 34

The Oxnard, CA musician Matthew Urango, who released music as Cola Boyy, has died at 34.

The self-described “disabled disco innovator” — who was born with spina bifida, scoliosis, and kyphosis — started putting out music in 2018 after having played bass in Sea Lions. He released his debut EP Black Boogie Neon that year, which featured the singles “Penny Girl” and “Buggy Tip.” The singer and multi-instrumentalist soon attracted the attention of some high-profile fans including MGMT, who took him out on tour, and Air’s Nicolas Godin (co-founder of the label that signed Cola Boyy) who collaborated with him on a track from his 2019 solo album. In 2020, he was a featured guest on the Avalanches’ We Will Always Love You. Cola Boyy’s debut album Prosthetic Boombox came out in 2021, and it included guest spots from the Avalanches, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Godin, John Carroll Kirby, and more. And as a disability-rights activist and advocate for people of color, he organized with groups including Todo Poder Al Pueblo and APOC (Anarchist People Of Color).

“He was quite a soul, a man with no age, a childlike spirit with the musicality of an old legend,” his label Record Masters shared in a statement. “His lyrics, his melodies, the sound of his voice: every side of his music was unique and timeless… We loved him at Record Makers. We are sending all possible love to Matthew’s family and to his numerous friends. His music and power will remain.”

Cola Boyy’s manager Jack Sills added: