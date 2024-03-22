Girl In Red has been big since the beginning, but in the more recent years, TikTok definitely helped out with her fame. The Norwegian pop singer is getting ready for her new album I’m Doing It Again Baby!; so far she’s shared “Too Much” and “Doing It Again Baby.” Today, Marie Ulven is releasing “You Need Me Now?,” for which she teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter, who also has a lot of experience with virality on TikTok.

That’s not the pair’s only commonality; Ulven and Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour. Plus, they both incorporate sexuality explicitly into their music (last year, Carpenter was censored by Radio 1 for a BBC joke). Hear their collaboration below.

I’m Doing It Again Baby! is out 4/12 via Columbia.