Last night, Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme held an all-star benefit show for his Sweet Stuff Foundation at the Belasco in Los Angeles. The nonprofit raises money for musicians and recording engineers who are suffering from illness or disability, and Homme got many of his famous friends to show up and perform. The night’s entertainers included Beck, Bill Burr, the Kills, Sarah Silverman, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, married couple John McEnroe and Patty Smyth, and a bunch of others. One of the big-name guests was Dave Grohl, Homme’s longtime friend and collaborator, and Grohl wrote a song for the occasion.

Talking to the crowd last night, Dave Grohl said, “I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends.’ I’m actually singing about how much I fucking love you, man.” Grohl proceeded to play a solo-acoustic platonic-male-friendship love song that doesn’t seem to have a title: “Take it from me, I understand/ Whatever you need, I got you, man.” When it was over, a visibly moved Josh Homme came on stage and wrapped Grohl up in a big hug. Watch a fan video below.

Last week, Josh Homme did a Reddit AMA. It was apparently on video? I didn’t know that you could do those on video. The first question was about the possibility of Them Crooked Vultures, Homme’s supergroup with Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, coming back for another album. Homme said that he wanted to do more Them Crooked Vultures but that it wasn’t up to him: “It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together. That’s Dave’s job… I just like that it’s not up to me. I have other responsibilities. Is there a chance? Yeah, there is. Is it a good chance? [Long pause.] No.”

At last night’s Sweet Stuff benefit, St. Vincent also took the stage to cover “Crazy,” the Patsy Cline classic that Willie Nelson wrote a very, very long time ago.

Beck did One Foot In The Grave‘s “Hollow Log,” and along with Homme and the backing band that included McEnroe and Helders, “Fume” for the first time since 2002 and Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze.” Homme also covered Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down The Line” and the Zombies’ “Time of The Season.” Smith and Grohl also had a drum-off, Smyth covered the Go-Go’s’ “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and the night’s performers joined together for the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” Watch clips of all that below.