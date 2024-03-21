For a couple months, the Canadian Band To Watch Softcult have been dropping songs, including “Heaven” and “Shortest Fuse,” and today revealing that those will be collected on a new EP called Heaven, out in May. They’ve also got another single for us, “Spiralling Out.” The band said: “Hopefully this song is one that lets other people who struggle with anxiety know that they aren’t alone and we can also relate to how they feel, and that they have the ability to step into their power and take it back.”

““Motion was a huge factor in the music video,” the band’s Mercedes Arn-Horn shared. “I wanted to evoke the feeling of being pulled into an anxious spiral. I wanted to recreate the feeling of the world spinning out of control around you. We used any means of motion that we could find: a Merry-Go-Round that physically made us sick after filming, a carousel in Seattle on tour, etc. We actually gave ourselves motion sickness filming this video.”

Check out the video for it below.

The Heaven EP is out 5/24.