Americana luminary T Bone Burnett is always busy producing other people’s albums or making music for movies or TV shows, but it’s been a while since he made a proper solo album. That’s about to change. Next month, Burnett will release The Other Side, his first album since 2006. We’ve already posted lead single “Waiting For You,” which had the Lucius sisters on backup vocals. Today, he drops a new track with help from Weyes Blood.

The new track “Sometimes I Wonder” is a casual, laid-back acoustic blues number. Weyes Blood last appeared on this website with “Butterfly Net,” her collaboration with Caroline Polachek. Here, she does something very different, backing up T Bone Burnett on his lyrics about facing the hanging judge. She’s just as effective in this setting. Listen below.

The Other Side is out 4/19 on Verve Forecast.