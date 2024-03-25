The in-demand producer Sega Bodega has announced a new album called Dennis, which will be released in April. It includes “Set Me Free, I’m An Animal,” which came out last month, and “Deer Teeth,’ which came out at the beginning of the year.

“The intention with this album was to create a feeling of being as disorientated as I was for the past couple of years,” Sega Bodega, aka Salvador Navarrete, shared in a statement. “With AI and technology moving as fast as it is, I can imagine the possibility of making ‘worlds’ with ‘people’ inside who don’t know they’re not real. Who’s to say that I’m not already one of them?”

Today, he’s sharing new single, “Elk Skin,” which features vocal contributions from Cecile Believe and Mayah Alkhateri. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Coma Dennis”

02 “Adulter8”

03 “Elk Skin”

04 “Kepko”

05 “Dirt”

06 “Set Me Free, I’m An Animal”

07 “Deer Teeth”

08 “True”

09 “Tears & Sighs”

10 “Humiliation Doesn’t Leave A Mark”

11 “Coma Salv”

Dennis is out 4/26 via Sega Bodega’s own new label ambient tweets.