Hovvdy – “Make Ya Proud”

Taylor Clarke

New Music March 27, 2024 10:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Next month, Hovvdy will release their self-titled double album. We’ve heard “Jean,” “Bubba,” “Portrait,” “Forever,” and “Meant.” Despite the almost overwhelming influx of new material, the Austin duo is able to maintain our attention with these sweet earworms, especially with today’s release “Make Ya Proud.”

“This is one of a few songs on the record I wrote for my grandpa Pete, my father’s father,” Charlie Martin said in a statement. “He passed away last summer and was in many ways the backbone of that side of my family. I wrote ‘Make Ya Proud’ during that time in Mississippi, between trips to the coast to visit him in the hospital. It’s really hard to describe; but the songs are a celebration of him and how he inspired me.”

Hear “Make Ya Proud” below.

Hovvdy is out 4/26 on Arts & Crafts.

