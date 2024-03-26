New Third Wave Emo Festival All Your Friends Announces 2024 Lineup

At least in our corner of the internet, the year’s most anticipated music festival might be Best Friends Forever, the new Las Vegas nostalgia-fest that focuses on second-wave emo — the moment before the genre became a cultural juggernaut. It’s got Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cap’n Jazz, the Dismemberment Plan, Unwound — all these post-hardcore and indie rock bands who got grouped under the emo umbrella because they didn’t fit anywhere else. Now, an unrelated fest with “Friends” in its name is calling back to a different wave of emo — the moment when the stuff was totally codified and popular. That’s a less interesting approach, but god knows it might be plenty lucrative.

The just-announced inaugural All Your Friends Fest is coming to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario 8/23-24. Fall Out Boy and the big-in-Canada Billy Talent will headline, and the rest of the lineup is on that When We Were Young wave. The supporting bill includes Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, the All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Plain White T’s, Gym Class Heroes, Fefe Dobson, and stuff like that. If you’re interested, you can find the important details here.