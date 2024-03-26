Lars Ulrich And Chad Smith Will Play Spinal Tap Drummers In New Sequel

Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith will appear in the This Is Spinal Tap sequel, which is currently in production in New Orleans. The Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummers will presumably join the long lineage of Spinal Tap’s ill-fated drummers. They join a cast that includes already-announced cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks.

A sequel to the beloved 1984 mockumentary has been in the works for a couple years now, and the plan (at least before the Hollywood strikes) was to have it out in time for the film’s 40th anniversary, which took place earlier this month.

As Deadline reports, in addition to Ulrich and Smith some other names are joining the cast. Fran Drescher will reprise her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman. Other cast additions include John Michael Higgins, and former Late Night With David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer.