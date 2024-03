Earlier this month, Mark Knopfler rounded up 54+ famous rock guitarists to perform on a remake of “Going Home: Theme From Local Hero.” Knopfler also has a new solo album on the way, One Deep River, which is out in a couple weeks. He’s shared “Ahead Of The Game” and “Watch Me Gone” from it already, and today he’s back with another single, “Two Pairs Of Hands.” Check it out below.

One Deep River is out 4/12 on British Grove via Blue Note/EMI.