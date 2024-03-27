Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Has A Willie Nelson Collab And A Cover Of “Jolene”

Beyoncé’s new album Act II: Cowboy Carter is coming out in a couple days. Last week, she shared its cover art and wrote a statement addressing criticism of her making country music. Today, she’s unveiled its tracklist, which includes the rumored cover of “Jolene” and what seems to be a collaboration with Willie Nelson. It also features a track called “The Linda Martell Show,” named after the Black country music pioneer.

Unclear from the tracklist poster exactly what order all these songs will appear in, but you can check it out below. It of course includes the two previously released singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

The rollout for Act II: Cowboy Carter began with a Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, and it looks like it will end with some sort of Uber partnership. Uber teased an announcement coming on Thursday afternoon: