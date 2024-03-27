Fred Durst And Billy Corgan Will Have Shows On Bill Maher’s New Podcast Network

Bill Maher is starting a new podcast network called Club Random Studios, as Variety reports, and he’s tapped Fred Durst and Billy Corgan to host shows. Both of them have been guests on Maher’s podcast Club Random, which launched a couple years ago.

“I never knew Fred or Billy,” Maher told Variety. “But something good happens there, and I can feel like I’m best friends for life with somebody who I just talked to for an hour and a half. That’s the quality we want — a nighttime feel.”

Durst’s show will be about “UFOs and conspiracy theories”; the exact subject of Corgan’s has not been announced, but there’s a good chance it will have something to do with wrestling.