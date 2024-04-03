Mount Kimbie – “Shipwreck”

Mount Kimbie – “Shipwreck”

New Music April 3, 2024 12:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Mount Kimbie announced their new album, The Sunset Violent, and shared “Fishbrain,” which followed November’s “Dumb Guitar.” The London four-piece unveiled “Empty And Silent” featuring King Krule last month, and today they’re back with “Shipwreck” just days before the LP release.

“This was one of the earliest instrumental demos we made for The Sunset Violent… and has always been a core part of the storyline of this album,” the band said in a statement. “We came up with the video concept with Duncan Loudon one evening and Jay Izzard did a great job directing and editing — all came together really quickly. Thanks to all the crew who helped to make it possible!”

Hear “Shipwreck” below.

The Sunset Violent is out 4/5 on Warp.

