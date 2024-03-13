Last year, the long-running UK electronic duo Mount Kimbie changed things up, expanding into a quartet and moving into a version of twinkly and atmospheric indie rock that’s pretty far removed from most of what they were doing beforehand. Next month, they’ll release their new album The Sunset Violent, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Dumb Guitar” and “Fishbrain.” Today, they’ve shared a new collaboration with King Krule.

King Krule’s Archy Marshall has been in the extended Mount Kimbie circle for a long time. Last year, Mount Kimbie and King Krule teamed up for “Boxing,” a song that was only available for 24 hours. “Boxing” is on The Sunset Violent, and so is the brand-new single “Empty And Silent,” the blurry six-minute reverie that ends the new LP. It’s a pretty, playful piece of music built from warm Tangerine Dream synth-tones and shambling indie jangle, and Marshall’s echo-drenched voice sounds perfectly at home. Below, check out the Gregory Prestön-directed “Empty And Silent” video.

The Sunset Violent is out 4/5 on Warp.