Yaya Bey kicked off this year with the announcement of her new album Ten Fold, the follow-up to 2022’s Remember Your North Star. The Queens singer shared “chasing the bus” and “sir princess bad bitch,” and last year’s “crying through my teeth” and “the evidence” will appear on the record as well. Today, she’s releasing the final single “me and all my n****s.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Chassidy David and choreographed by Bey herself. About it, she said in a statement, “This video is an ode to my dad and his style from his first album.” Her dad is the late hip-hop artist Grand Daddy I.U., whose debut album Smooth Assassin was released on Cold Chillin’ Records in 1990. Watch the video below.

Ten Fold is out 5/10 on Big Dada.