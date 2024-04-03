Watch 03 Greedo Cover Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” In Eugene, OR

Watch 03 Greedo Cover Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” In Eugene, OR

It’s always fun to see which rock songs rappers are rocking with (and vice versa). Saturday night in Eugene, 03 Greedo provided some insight. During the LA emcee’s set at Wow Hall, the DJ dropped Panic! At The Disco’s 2005 breakthrough hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” and Greedo spent the verses hyping up the crowd before launching into the chorus himself a couple times. It was more like karaoke than a proper cover, but it certainly got the people going.

“Nah we really performed @panicatthedisco ‘I write sins not tragedies’ last night in Eugene, OR,” Greedo wrote on Instagram. “Im from California. We grew up off all this shit too. No explanation tho fucc it we Roccstars.” Watch it go down below.

