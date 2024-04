Iron & Wine’s Our Endless Numbered Days turned 20 just a couple of weeks ago, and Sam Beam has a new album on the way, Light Verse, which will be out at the end of April. He’s already shared “All In Good Time,” the album’s Fiona Apple collaboration, and “You Never Know,” and today he’s back with another track, “Anyone’s Game.” Check it out below.

Light Verse is out 4/26 via Sub Pop.