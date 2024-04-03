Next month, Ibibio Sound Machine are releasing a new album, Pull The Rope, and we’ve heard the title track and “Got To Be Who U Are.” Today, they’re sharing another single, “Mama Say.”

“This track is simply about honoring women. The main chorus vocal is sung in pidgin: ‘Mama say make I honor am’—in other words, ‘Mother says I must honor her,'” the group shared in a statement. “It is essentially about empowering and uplifting the women in our lives. The track plays musically upon the tension between the traditional and the modern; the arpeggios in the chorus were played on a Juno 60, and the west African vocal stylings of the verse provide a contrasting feel to these electronic elements.”

Listen below.

Pull The Rope is out 5/3 via Merge.