Jennifer Lopez Rebrands Tour To Greatest Hits Show Amid Low Ticket Sales

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez released her first new album in a decade, This Is Me… Now. The album was accompanied by two films, the hour-long narrative music video This Is Me Now… A Love Story (which was by most accounts seemingly thoroughly ridiculous) and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. It was also accompanied by the announcement of a tour, Lopez’s first in five years.

Last month, the last week of dates on that tour were canceled in markets like Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, and Atlanta, and no rescheduled dates have been announced. And now, as Variety reports, it appears that the tour — which was originally dubbed This Is Me… Now The Tour, named after her new album — has been quietly rebranded as This Is Me… Live and is now being touted as a greatest hits tour. Variety previously noted that ticket sales for the show were quite low.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Orlando in June, and run through August, when it will end with two nights at Madison Square Garden.