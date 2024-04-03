Camila Cabello launched a severe rebrand last week with the polarizing, XCX-influenced “I Luv It.” Playboi Carti guests on the song, showing up for a verse at the end. In the music video, his presence is limited to a gas station that doesn’t factor into the rest of the sets. As Cabello explained to LA radio station Power 106, there’s a good reason for that: Carti didn’t show up in time to be involved in the rest of the shoot.

“Something happened with his plane, it was this insane chaos with the video,” Cabello told the station, as relayed by PopCrave. “We had to find a place to film his part, we ended up paying the guy who worked at the gas station to let it stay open for us. He got there, and my mom had the iPad video screen and was low key directing it, we had to beg the crew to stay. But Playboi was so sweet, my mom was in love with him.”