The Zutons Announce First North American Tour In 19 Years

At the end of the month, the Zutons are releasing The Big Decider, their first new album in 16 years. The Liverpool band broke up in 2009 and though they’ve been reunited for a bit and have played shows in the UK, they haven’t made their way to North America since 2006 for a one-off SXSW show, and they haven’t toured the US since 2005. But the band recently announced their first North American tour in 19 years, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, and it’ll take place this September. Check out the dates below.

09/20 Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
09/22 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
09/24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/27 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Pre-sales for the show start on 4/5, and the general sale starts the next day, all at 10AM local time.

