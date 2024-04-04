KISS Sell Catalog And Brand To Company Behind Their Forthcoming Hologram Show

Late last year, KISS performed what they said will be their “final show ever” at Madison Square Garden, where they revealed the digital avatars that will be replacing them on the road. Their hologram era will start in 2027. Today, the band announced that they have sold their music rights and their name, image, and likeness to Pophouse Entertainment for a deal estimated to be worth around $300 million, per Bloomberg.

Pophouse Entertainment is a Swedish company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. Naturally, they were behind the ABBA Voyage hologram show. Pophouse and KISS have been working together for a bit already — they collaborated with the company on the digital avatars that were teased at that final show, and the members of the band have already done motion capture sessions at Industrial Light & Magic.

“KISS the touring band is over — we’ve stopped touring after 50 years,” Gene Simmons told Bloomberg. “What Pophouse will do with our images, our music and our personas is unlike anything anyone has ever seen.”