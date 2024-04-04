Last month, Kamasi Washington announced a new album, Fearless Movement, and shared its lead single “Prologue.” The album features collaborations with André 3000, Thundercat, and George Clinton, and today Washington is sharing the LP’s guest feature from André 3000, “Dream State.”

“When you receive a text from a wind friend something beautiful usually transpires,” 3000 said in a statement. “The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored. Now, every time we get together something interesting happens. We first played during a recording session for New Blue Sun and it’s been fruitful ever since.”

“‘Dream State’ is a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities,” Washington added. “We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment. It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself.”

Watch a video for “Dream State” below.

Fearless Movement is out 5/3 via Young.