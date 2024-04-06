Watch Joanna Sternberg & Cassandra Jenkins Join Caroline Rose On Two Songs In Brooklyn

Our 2018 Band To Watch Caroline Rose has been on tour, bringing her surreal songs from last year’s enlightening The Art Of Forgetting to the stage. Last night, Rose played New York’s Brooklyn Steel and was joined by Joanna Sternberg and Cassandra Jenkins for two songs.

Together, the three indie singer-songwriters performed “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain” and “Where Do I Go From Here?,” two highlights of The Art Of Forgetting. The album was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording Package this year, though the award ended up going to Dry Cleaning for Stumpwork.

Sternberg — whose most recent album, last year’s I’ve Got Me, was our Album Of The Week — also appeared alongside Rose on the FADER’s compilation album benefitting trans rights organizations in November. Watch Rose, Sternberg, and Jenkins perform below.