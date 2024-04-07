Watch RAYE Make Her SNL Debut

News April 7, 2024 10:50 AM By James Rettig

The English pop singer RAYE broke the record for the most BRIT Award wins in a single year, picking up five of the six for which she was nominated. All that stemmed from her 2023 debut album My 21st Century Blues, and last night she appeared on Saturday Night Live for the first time to perform two songs from it, “Escapism” and “Worth It.”

The episode’s host was former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, who entered the Five Timers Club with this appearance. She was greeted by a crew of stars: Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, and Ryan Gosling. (Among those, only Rudd is a fellow Five-Timer.) Kaia Gerber, Wiig’s co-star in the Apple TV+ show Palm Royale, appeared in the pilates short.

Watch clips below.

