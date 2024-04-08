Watch Official Video Of Metallica Covering Elton John At Gershwin Prize Tribute

A few weeks back Elton John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin were honored with the Library of Congress’ George Gershwin Prize. Lots of musicians performed for a congressional audience in the duo’s honor, including Metallica, who opened the show with a cover of “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” from John’s 1973 blockbuster Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. The concert was filmed for a special that premieres tonight at 8PM ET on PBS, and some of the pro footage of Metallica’s performance is out there now. Check it out:

As Metallica’s Instagram post points out, John helped out with Miley Cyrus’ cover of “Nothing Else Matters” from 2021’s massive Black Album tribute project The Metallica Blacklist.