Claire Rousay – “lover’s spit plays in the background”

New Music April 9, 2024 10:30 AM By James Rettig

Next week, Claire Rousay is releasing a new album, sentiment, which we talked to her about here. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “head” and the Hand Habits-featuring “ily2” — and today she’s got one more for us, “lover’s spit plays in the background,” of which Rousay says: “About my ego almost destroying a friendship one time. Success obsession and music “career” mentality will really bring the darkness out of people. Another apology song.”

She even got a quote from Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, whose song is referenced in the title and chorus: “A delicate ouija board of emotion for those who stay up too late.”

Check it out below.

sentiment is out 4/19 via Thrill Jockey.

