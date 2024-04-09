Next week, Claire Rousay is releasing a new album, sentiment, which we talked to her about here. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “head” and the Hand Habits-featuring “ily2” — and today she’s got one more for us, “lover’s spit plays in the background,” of which Rousay says: “About my ego almost destroying a friendship one time. Success obsession and music “career” mentality will really bring the darkness out of people. Another apology song.”

She even got a quote from Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, whose song is referenced in the title and chorus: “A delicate ouija board of emotion for those who stay up too late.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/album/sentiment">sentiment by claire rousay</a>

sentiment is out 4/19 via Thrill Jockey.