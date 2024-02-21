Last month, Claire Rousay announced a new album, sentiment, and shared its lead single “head,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with the album’s second single, “ily2,” a collaboration with Hand Habits that once again features a heavily processed voice in the foreground, this one punctuated with acoustic guitar burbles as the words let out a desperate plea: “It’s OK if it’s not true, I believe it/ Just say it like you mean it/ Like anything, I’ll believe it/ And say, ‘I love you, too.” Check it out below.

sentiment is out 4/19 via Thrill Jockey.