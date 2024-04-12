Chris Stapleton Joins Slash For Fleetwood Mac Cover, Ryan Gosling For SNL Promos

Chris Stapleton is as omnipresent figure within the music industry, and this week he continues to be everywhere all the time.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, another guy who tends to pop up a lot, has new covers album called Orgy Of The Damned coming next month. The record has guest spots from former Slash collaborator Demi Lovato, singing “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” as well as Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, and more. Its new single out today features Stapleton, who lends his burly country vocals to a cover of 1969’s “Oh Well,” a classic from the Peter Green era of Fleetwood Mac, when the band was still a British blues-rock situation.

Stapleton is also the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live with host Ryan Gosling, which occasioned some decently funny promos. In one, Gosling stands outside Stapleton’s dressing room, nervously rehearsing potential ways to greet him, then sneaks inside and dons a cowboy hat in dramatic fashion. In others, Stapleton and Gosling play the straight men while Sarah Sherman quirks up the scenes.

Gosling was on The Tonight Show last night to promote SNL as well as the movie he’s promoting on SNL, The Fall Guy. Inevitably, he and Jimmy Fallon discussed “I’m Just Ken,” his Oscar-nominated Barbie power ballad. You know who played on “I’m Just Ken” in the studio and at the Oscars? Slash. It’s all connected.

Tennessee country musician Austin Williams also released a new song co-written by Stapleton today. It’s called “Country Just Like Me”: