Last year, the Chicago-via-Madison band Slow Pulp released Yard, one of the best albums of 2023. Last month, they made their TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning. They also recently stopped by the SiriusXMU studios for a live session, where they performed a cover of Lifehouse’s early-’00s hit “Hanging By A Moment.” Check out a clip of that below.

And here’s them doing their own “MUD”: